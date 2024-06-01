UDF to take out Assembly march on June 12 to press demand for a judicial probe into the liquor policy scam

The Congress-led Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) will step up its agitation demanding a judicial probe into the alleged move by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to revise the State liquor policy in favour of bar hotel owners.

UDF workers will take out a march to the Assembly here on June 12, two days after the House convenes for the monsoon session.

UDF convenor M.M. Hassan told the media here on Saturday that the Opposition would also demand the resignation of Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas who are accused of having given an assurance to bar hotel owners on amending the liquor policy.

“The UDF has decided to intensify its agitation inside and outside the House. If the government is not ready for a judicial probe, the Opposition will take the protest to the grassroot level,”, he said. “Both the Excise and Tourism Ministers were in the know of the collection of funds by bar hotel owners. “The ongoing Crime Branch investigation is an eyewash. Only a judicial inquiry will bring out the real facts including the amount of money collected from bar hotel owners and how the CPI(M) benefited”.

Mr.Hassan alleged that the government was planning to scrap the ‘dry day’ on the first of every month not only to increase the State’s income but also to fill the CPI(M)‘s coffers. “If the bar hotel owners in the State had received an assurance on scrapping the dry day and extending the working hours of bars, it will only be with the knowledge of the Chief Minister”.

While the Opposition is accusing the LDF government of collecting money from bar hotel owners to revise the liquor policy in their favour, the government has repeatedly asserted that it has not held any discussions on the policy.

