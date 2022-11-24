UDF to step up agitation against land issues in Idukki

November 24, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan has said the front will continue its protests against the Kerala government till the latter finds a proper solution to land-related issues in Idukki.

Inaugurating a sit-in protest organised by the UDF Idukki district committee at Nedumkandam on Wednesday, Mr. Hassan said the land rules should be amended with retrospective effect and the construction ban in the district should be withdrawn.

“The UDF’s stand is that there should be no buffer zone at sanctuaries and national parks. If the government fails to solve the land-related issues, the UDF will take out a Secretariat march,” said Mr. Hassan.

As per the Land Assignment Act of 1964, land should be used only for house construction and farming purposes by the title deed holder. According to revenue officials, title deeds issued as per the 1964 Act specified that land can be used only for farming activities.

Houses can only be constructed for residence there. In an order issued in 2010, the Kerala High Court said that no objection certificates from the Revenue department was mandatory for all construction works in the Munnar region.

Meanwhile, the UDF has called for a hartal in Idukki on November 28 to raise various demands, including the exclusion of the district from buffer zones and withdrawal of ban on construction activities.