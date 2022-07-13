UDF to stage sit-in protest on July 19

United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators will stage a sit-in protest in front of the Secretariat on July 19 to press the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to agree to their charter of demands.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, UDF convener M.M. Hassan said the MLAs would protest against the withdrawal of maintenance grants accorded to local bodies.

They sought the implementation of the Sixth Finance Commission report and allocation of enough funds to keep the Life Mission housing scheme for the needy and landless moving.

The UDF also wanted the government to underwrite the debt incurred by local bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other demands.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the protest. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and other UDF leaders, including P.K. Kunhalikutty of the IUML, will attend.