UDF to revive agitations against govt.

Front’s coordination committee will meet on Wednesday to plan agitations on issues such as corruption, nepotism, and inaction by the police

September 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Buoyed by the victory in the Puthuppally byelections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is planning to embark on an offensive against the LDF government in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The UDF coordination committee is meeting here on Wednesday to chalk out a series of agitations on issues like corruption, nepotism, and inaction by the police.

The Congress and its UDF allies are planning to tap into the resentment against the government that played a key role in the crushing defeat of the LDF in Puthuppally, in the hope that it would sustain till the Lok Sabha polls.

UDF convener M.M. Hassan said the agitations that had been relegated to the back burner following the declaration of the Puthuppally bypolls would be revived. Mr. Hassan said the LDF government had let down farmers and consumers during the Onam festival season by failing to pay the farmers for the procured paddy and depriving the Civil Supplies Corporation of funds for market intervention.

Crucial issues

Mr. Hassan said the agitations would also focus on forcing the government to institute investigation into the allegations against the AI camera deal, KFON project, and illegal payments to the IT firm run by the Chief Minister’s daughter.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress leadership, also scheduled this week, is likely to discuss the re- organisation of the party at the grassroots level.

