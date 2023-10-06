UDF to revitalise organisational machinery to turn anti-govt. sentiment into votes in LS polls

October 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A meeting of the United Democratic Front (UDF) coordination committee on Friday gauged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government remained deeply unpopular as Kerala heads to the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

However, some leaders deemed the UDF’s organisational machinery at the booth level needed to be more robust to turn the anti-incumbency sentiment into votes.

The UDF required dedicated volunteers to knock on doors, vet voters’ lists, ensure the inclusion of new voters, collate mobile numbers of electors, identify “double votes”, and determine deceased persons still on the electoral rolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

For one, the UDF concluded that cooperative sector corruption was a powerful motivator for voters.

The UDF also felt buoyed that traditional Left votes had gravitated considerably to the Opposition in the Puthuppally and Thrikkakara byelections.

However, some UDF leaders reportedly remained vexed about how much stock to put into the byelection results and questioned their predictive power, given the looming Lok Sabha elections where other issues might come into play.

It was not lost on the UDF that the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] had, at least publicly, written the byelection results off as one-off wins fired up by sympathy vote and an insufficient measure of voters’ mood.

Some UDF leaders felt that minority community votes had emerged as the main battleground between the ruling front and the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The perception had further empowered the Indian Union Muslim League in the UDF and persuaded it to seek more Lok Sabha seats.

They felt Christians, a crucial voting block in Kerala, felt acutely distressed by the focussed violence against the community in Manipur and would hew to the UDF as in the past.

The violence against minorities in Haryana, the hijab issue in Karnataka, and the Centre’s proposal to draft a Uniform Civil Code that “tramples” on personal laws had animated Muslim voters. The UDF and the LDF were in stiff competition for the favour of minorities. Notably, the CPI(M) was quick to disavow a party leader’s purported portrayal of the hijab as a symbol of regression.

The UDF strongly sensed a trump card in Rahul Gandhi’s prospective candidature from Wayanad. It believed the move could harness secular votes in UDF’s favour at a stroke. The KPCC’s executive on Thursday had, not surprisingly, cast the Lok Sabha battle in Kerala as a contest between Mr. Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.