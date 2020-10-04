UDF to resume protests against govt.

Thiruvananthapuram:

04 October 2020 20:09 IST

Protesters will adhere to COVID-19 protocol: Hassan

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday flip-flopped on an earlier decision to suspend its agitation against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government given the worrying COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Congress leader M.M. Hassan, who took charge as UDF convener recently, clarified that Opposition activists would resume their public protests against the corruption and nepotism of the LDF government within the bounds prescribed by the pandemic prevention protocol.

Not more than five people would participate in a demonstration. The protesters would wear masks and observe the physical-distance norm.

Advertising

Advertising

On Oct. 12

The UDF would stage such pared-down protests against the government in 140 Assembly constituencies on October 12.

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, MP, had on Thursday, questioned the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to suspend mass agitations against the government. He had said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was kept in the dark about the resolution. The settlement gave the impression that the Congress had developed cold feet and backed out of the fight. Top leaders were not consulted and the decision appeared arbitrary.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had rejected Mr. Muraleedharan’s charge in their rejoinder later. They said the UDF partners had concurred with the decision.

Criticism from CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier criticised the Congress and the BJP for organising mass agitations that “imperilled” public health by “accelerating” the spread of the coronavirus. The BJP later stated that it would continue to protest against the government within the limit prescribed by the COVID-19 protocol.

Mr. Hassan told newspersons that the government had taken cover behind the pandemic to escape from being held accountable by the UDF.

‘CPI(M), BJP nexus’

The overlapping inquiries by Central agencies into the UAE consulate- linked gold smuggling case had exposed the secret nexus between the CPI(M) and BJP leaders.

Mr. Vijayan was beholden to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It could be one reason for the delay in prosecuting Mr. Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case. The top leadership of the CPI(M) and the BJP were locked in a secret fraternal relationship, Mr. Hassan alleged.