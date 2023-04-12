UDF to protest against tax levies on April 26

April 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The UDF will take out a march in all local self-government (LSG) bodies on April 26 to protest against the new tax levies on the people, including the over 500% steep hike in building permits.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Left government seemed to be doing “special research” on how far the people can be put to difficulties as the price rise in the aftermath of fuel cess and new tax proposals were breaking the back of people. The government should have given the LSGs the Plan Funds on time instead of burdening people

The slew of new levies aside, it is totally unfair that the government has hiked building permit fees and the tax on newly constructed houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building permit fee has been hiked from ₹30 to up to ₹5,000. The building permit fee for houses up to 150 sq m being constructed within panchayat limits has been hiked from ₹555 to ₹8,500. Within urban limits, the permit fee for a house of the same area has been hiked from ₹555 to ₹11,500. In the Corporation limits, this would be ₹16,000, a hike from ₹800.

The tax for newly constructed houses has also been hiked steeply. These hikes are apart from the regular 5% increase in tax annually. At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, burdening them like this is totally unfair, Mr. Satheesan said.