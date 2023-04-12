ADVERTISEMENT

UDF to protest against tax levies on April 26

April 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The UDF will take out a march in all local self-government (LSG) bodies on April 26 to protest against the new tax levies on the people, including the over 500% steep hike in building permits.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Left government seemed to be doing “special research” on how far the people can be put to difficulties as the price rise in the aftermath of fuel cess and new tax proposals were breaking the back of people. The government should have given the LSGs the Plan Funds on time instead of burdening people

The slew of new levies aside, it is totally unfair that the government has hiked building permit fees and the tax on newly constructed houses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Building permit fee has been hiked from ₹30 to up to ₹5,000. The building permit fee for houses up to 150 sq m being constructed within panchayat limits has been hiked from ₹555 to ₹8,500. Within urban limits, the permit fee for a house of the same area has been hiked from ₹555 to ₹11,500. In the Corporation limits, this would be ₹16,000, a hike from ₹800.

The tax for newly constructed houses has also been hiked steeply. These hikes are apart from the regular 5% increase in tax annually. At a time when people are struggling to make ends meet, burdening them like this is totally unfair, Mr. Satheesan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US