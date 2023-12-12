HamberMenu
UDF to protest against assault on party workers

December 12, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The UDF will organise rallies in all assembly constituencies on Thursday in protest against violence unleashed by the DYFI-SFI workers against Eldhose Kunnappilly, MLA, and the assault on KSU-Youth Congress workers who protested against the Chief Minister, UDF convenor M.M. Hassan has said.

The protest is to press demands including ending the violence and to take action against DCP Biju, who tried to strangle a KSU worker.

“The incidents at the Navakerala Sadas emphasise the allegations of the Congress that the Chief Minister and the Ministers are on a political campaign at the expense of people. If people are asked to register their complaints online at the Navakerala Sadas, why should the government organise such a sadas,” he asked.

Ganeshan, son of an estate worker, who collapsed and died while standing in queue to seek support for medical expenses, is the first martyr of the Navakerala Sadas, “ he said.

The government failed to make enough arrangements at Sabarimala. The Devaswom Minister used to convene meetings to review arrangements before the season at Sabarimala. But this time it was not convened, he alleged.

