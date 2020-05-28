UDF to organise protest today

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has sought to make a political issue out of the purported decision of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to exact the cost of institutional quarantine from expatriates.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has urged UDF workers to protest the decision, which he said smacked of disdain for non-resident Keralites fleeing the epidemic and financial ruin abroad.

He urged UDF workers to assemble in front of Collectorates across the Sate onFriday to register their anger at the government’s apathy. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy would join Mr. Chennithala in front of the Secretariat.

The protesters will observe physical distancing norms and lockdown restrictions. They will wear face masks.

The influx of NoRKs was an emotional issue in the State, particularly so in the northern districts. The Indian Union Muslim League, which draws massive support from NoRK households, had flagged their plight initially.

The UDF had pointed out that many displaced by the pandemic required State support to rebuild their lives. Most had little scope of regaining their jobs in the Gulf. The Opposition said the decision to charge NoRKs for their mandatory seven-day quarantine period contrasted starkly with the government’s decision to spend ₹2.75 crore for publicity on the fourth anniversary of LDF rule.