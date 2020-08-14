UDF to move no-trust motion against govt.

14 August 2020 17:11 IST

Notice for resolution for the removal of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Opposition UDF on Friday gave fresh notices for moving a no-confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly against the LDF government and a resolution for the removal of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan from his office.

The Assembly is convening on August 24 for a one-day session to pass the Finance Bill.

Technically, the no-confidence motion against the government can be taken up on the day. The Assembly rules and procedures state that the notice has to be issued ‘three clear days’ before the date on which the member proposes to move it in the House. The resolution for the removal of the Speaker, however, can be tabled only after 14 days from the date of receipt of the notice by the Assembly secretary.

V. D. Satheesan of the Congress has given the notice for moving the no-confidence motion highlighting the serious allegations against the Chief Minister's Office in connection with the gold-smuggling case. M. Ummer of the IUML has issued the notice for tabling the resolution for the removal of Mr. Sreeramakrishnan. The Speaker has tarnished the image of the House by attending a function sponsored by Swapna Suresh, the accused in the gold-smuggling case, according to the Opposition.

Initially, the UDF had planned for the no-confidence motion and the resolution for the removal of Mr. Sreeramakrishnan to be taken up when the Assembly convened on July 27. However, the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the State had prevented the Assembly from convening in July.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan indicated on Friday that a resolution for his removal can be moved only if the conditions set down in the rules and procedures of the Legislative Assembly are fulfilled.

As per rules, a 14-day interval is required between the receipt of notice and the presentation of the resolution in the House. This condition has to be met, he said.

“The Speaker has no problem considering it (the notice) provided there are no technical issues. Such a resolution will not be blocked merely on the grounds that it is a motion against the Speaker,” he added.

On the decision to convene the session on August 24, he said that the date was fixed by the State Government.

“I understand that it was decided in consultation with the Opposition,” he said.

Arrangements are being made to ensure proper physical distancing in the House on August 24, given the COVID-19 situation in the State, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said.

Each chair, which normally seats two legislators, will seat only one. Twenty-four additional chairs will be provided to accommodate all the MLAs. The air conditioners will remain switched off.