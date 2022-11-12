UDF to move court against appointments in Kozhikode Corporation

Several candidates had turned up for interviews with recommendation letters from CPI(M) leaders, alleges UDF council party leader; Mayor brushes off allegations

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
November 12, 2022 21:07 IST

The United Democratic Front (UDF) council party of the Kozhikode Corporation is planning to move court against the civic body if the rank list of contingency workers turn out to be dominated by CPI(M) supporters.

Following allegations of nepotism in contract appointments in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recently, the UDF had questioned several revised postings, both contract-based and temporary, in the Kozhikode Corporation at the council meeting on Friday. However, the Mayor had brushed aside the allegations or CPI(M)‘s influence in postings.

“We have proof that several candidates had turned up for interviews with recommendation letters from CPI(M) leaders. Once the rank list is out, we will know how far the allegations are true and shall proceed accordingly,” said K.C. Shobhita, UDF council party leader in the council.

The UDF, in several previous council meetings, had questioned the Mayor’s approval of postings in advance without consulting the council. “Despite several warnings, the Mayor continues to do so. Why such a hurry to appoint someone before the council gets a chance to look into the matter?” Mr. Shobhita asked.

The Corporation conducted an interview for around 1,000 persons for 120 temporary posts in the contingency department, the rank list of which is expected soon. The Mayor had denied permission for an adjournment motion brought in by K. Moideen Koya on Friday demanding cancellation of temporary appointments. She said there were 124 contract/ temporary employees, and that 10 of them were appointed through the employment exchange. There were also some ex-servicemen who were employed as security personnel.

The council approved the appointment of four employees, to which the UDF expressed dissent. “We have been expressing dissent over several similar appointments recently. It is now time to move legally,” Ms. Shobhita said.

