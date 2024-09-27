UDF to lay siege to Secretariat on October 8 to press for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition has leaned on rebellious Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s portrayal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office (CMO) as the nucleus of a mafia that controlled the State to launch an agitation demanding his resignation.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan said the Opposition would lay siege to the government Secretariat on October 8. Simultaneously, UDF workers would stage protests in front of district headquarters across the State.

Mr. Hassan accused Mr. Vijayan of shielding Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, who faced across-the-political-aisle accusation of scuttling the Thrissur Pooram to aid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency by riding on the crest of Hindu resentment wave that swamped the parliamentary segment.

Mr. Hassan alleged that Mr. Ajith Kumar had held secret parleys with top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders at Mr. Vijayan’s behest to strike an agreement that would relieve Enforcement Directorate (ED) pressure on Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders in Thrissur as quid pro quo for electoral help.

Mr. Hassan accused Mr. Vijayan of challenging the rule of law by protecting the ADGP, who Mr. Anvar had accused of criminality, corruption and illegal wealth amassment. Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala said Mr. Anvar’s exit from the CPI(M) parliamentary party in the Kerala Assembly would not silence the accusations the MLA had raised against Mr. Vijayan and the latter’s office.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused Mr. Vijayan of having a covert understanding with the BJP, an alleged duplicity which belied the CPI(M) ‘s farcical pro-minority posturing.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the rule of law had collapsed under Mr. Vijayan’s watch. He alleged that a mafia ruled the roost over the government and the police. He demanded Mr. Vijayan’s immediate resignation. Mr. Surendran said the public had lost faith in the government. He called Mr. Anvar’s accusations against the CMO grave and warranted a Central investigation.