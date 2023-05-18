ADVERTISEMENT

UDF to lay siege to Secretariat on May 20

May 18, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) workers will lay siege to the Secretariat here on the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on May 20.

They will unveil a chargesheet against the “corruption-ridden” government and its “anti-people policies”.

UDF convener M. M. Hassan said here on Thursday that Opposition workers in the Thiruvananthapuram district would besiege the four gates of the Secretariat by 7 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition activists from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam would bolster their ranks by 8 a.m. Soon they will be joined by UDF workers from Idukki and Ernakulam.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation), K. C. Venugopal, will inaugurate the mammoth rally. Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan will preside over the protest.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K.Sudhakaran, MP, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P. K. Kunhalikutty, and other UDF leaders, including Shibu Baby John, M.K.Premachandran, MP, C. P. John, P.M.A.Salam, M. K. Muneer, G. Devarajan and A. Rajan Babu, will address the protestors.

The UDF seeks to highlight alleged corruption in mega infrastructure projects, including Keltron traffic cameras and K-FON schemes. It will also spotlight the disruption in the higher education sector, the distribution of social welfare pensions and agriculture debt relief, and the failure to pay paddy farmers and accord them crop loss insurance benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US