UDF to launch day-night stir against fuel price hike

February 10, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST

The United Democratic Front will launch a day-night stir on February 13 and 14 against the ‘‘huge tax burden’ imposed on people by the Left Democratic Front government, including fuel cess, said UDF convener M. M. Hassan here on Friday.

The day-night strike will be held in front of the Secretariat in the capital and around collectorates in other districts. The strike will be from 4 p.m. on February 13 till 10 a.m. on February 14.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the stir at Kozhikode and Mr. Hassan, in front of the Secretariat.