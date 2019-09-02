UDF to field Jose Tom in Pala

After a frenetic day of political wrangling and uncertainty, senior Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose Tom Pulikkunnel was on Sunday named the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the upcoming Pala byelection.

The name of Mr. Pulikkunnel, associated with the KC(M) faction led by Jose K. Mani, was put forward by an election subcommittee of the KC(M) headed by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP.

The formal announcement came after a meeting of the UDF leadership here in the evening.

The announcement also put an end to the speculations around the Mani faction nominating Nisha Jose K. Mani as its candidate.

Announcing Mr. Pulikkunnel’s candidature, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF was confident of retaining its seat and would fight the election unitedly.

The name of Mr. Pulikkunnel was finalised after multiple rounds of discussions with both Mr. Joseph and Mr. Mani.

Responding to the announcement, Mr. Joseph said he accepted the UDF’s choice, but a decision on whether to allow the party symbol would be taken later.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mani had said that the candidate’s name would be announced by the evening. Mr. Joseph stuck to his stance that the party symbol would be issued only to a candidate accepted by all.

The Mani faction, though, retorted that it would field its own candidate even without the party symbol. The hardening of stance by Mr. Joseph put paid to Ms. Nisha’s chances of contesting from the seat.

NDA decision

The National Democratic Alliance is slated to announce the name of its candidate by Monday. A meeting of the NDA in Kochi the other day had decided to allot the seat to the BJP, the leading partner of the coalition. The names under consideration include BJP district president N. Hari, Narayanan Namboothiri, Jayasuryan, and Binu Pulikkakandam.