UDF to boycott meet

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would boycott the Loka Kerala Sabha of 2020.
He said here on Saturday that the flagship programme of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government to harness the wealth and expertise of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) for the State’s development was a non-starter. The sabha was a white elephant. The cash-strapped Government has already splurged ₹16 crore to refurbish Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Assembly Complex to host the second meeting of the nominated body. In 2016, the Speaker had spent ₹2 crore to spruce up the same hall for the first edition of the event.
The UDF was under no political or moral obligation to be part of the futile spectacle that would benefit neither Kerala nor NoRKs, he said adding the sabha has achieved none of its stated aims.
