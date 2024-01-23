ADVERTISEMENT

UDF to begin intra-alliance deliberations on January 25

January 23, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF)’s intra alliance deliberations will begin on January 25, the UDF convenor M.M. Hassan has said. The meeting on the first day will be with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group. The meeting with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will be on January 29, with RSP and Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction on January 30. On January 31, discussions will be held with the representatives of Kerala Democratic party and Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS). The discussions with Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and Forward Block will be held on February 1.

As the State legislative Assembly would be in session on these days, the discussions will be held at the Cantonment House on the specified days after the House proceedings are concluded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US