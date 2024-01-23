GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF to begin intra-alliance deliberations on January 25

January 23, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF)’s intra alliance deliberations will begin on January 25, the UDF convenor M.M. Hassan has said. The meeting on the first day will be with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) group. The meeting with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will be on January 29, with RSP and Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction on January 30. On January 31, discussions will be held with the representatives of Kerala Democratic party and Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS). The discussions with Communist Marxist Party (CMP) and Forward Block will be held on February 1.

As the State legislative Assembly would be in session on these days, the discussions will be held at the Cantonment House on the specified days after the House proceedings are concluded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.