UDF terms Budget an exercise in smoke and mirrors

Satheesan accuses Balagopal of losing touch with reality

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's 2022-23 Budget is an exercise in smoke and mirrors.

He alleged that Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal appeared to have lost touch with reality. Mr. Balagopal had merely jerry-built the Budget with quixotic proposals submitted by various government departments. It lacked a vision and was, at best, illusory.

The LDF had dismally failed to implement an estimated 70% of the schemes declared in the previous Budget. The Finance Minister had parrotted the same set of unworkable claims in the current Budget. Mr. Satheesan doubted the Budget's credibility and said the people would receive it with deep scepticism.

The LDF's stillborn schemes included the much-touted ₹20,000 crore COVID-19 rehabilitation package and a vaccine research centre.

The Budget whined relentlessly about inflation and economic recession. But, if offered no solution to tide over the crisis. The LDF had backed the Centre's GST regime by stating that the State's tax revenue would increase by 30%. However, GST had brought more woes to Kerala than advantage. Tax revenue increase remained at less than 10%. The State failed in securing GST compensation from the Centre.

The State faced ₹72,608 crore shortfall in tax earnings. The government had hoped to rake in unpaid levies to the tune of ₹9,642 crore by introducing a tax amnesty scheme last fiscal. However, the plan failed miserably and could only garner a paltry ₹270 crore. It pointed to the inefficiency in tax collection.

Flood rehabilitation has taken a back seat. The government collected ₹2,190 as flood cess and ₹1,780 crore for flood relief. However, it diverted the money to pay the salary of government employees.

The government viewed the war in Ukraine as a tax windfall. It hoped that escalating fuel prices would mean enhanced tax earnings. Mr. Satheesan urged the government to insulate the people from the anticipated rise in fuel prices by forsaking the projected extra revenue.

Despite the State's precarious economy, the LDF was foolhardily forging ahead with ₹2 lakh crore K-Rail (SilverLine) semi-high-speed project. He slammed the Budget as a right-wing document that rejected welfarism.