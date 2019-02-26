UDF talks on seat-sharing inconclusive

With some of the partners in the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) sticking firmly to their demand for more seats, the first round of seat-sharing talks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections remained inconclusive. But Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who spoke to the press after day-long talks at the Ernakulam Guest House, said the talks were friendly and peaceful.

“It is their right to demand more seats. But the Congress party has explained its position given the importance of the upcoming elelctions,” said Mr. Chennithala about the demands raised by some of the UDF partners. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and UDF convener Benny Behanan were among those who led the Congress party’s talks with UDF partners. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran did not attend the talks on Tuesday as he is leading the Janamaha Yatra, Mr. Chennithala said.

He said the Kollam seat was being given to the RSP, which will decide the candidate to contest for the seat.

Mr. Chennithala said that both the IUML and Kerala Congress (Mani) had demanded one more seat each. The KC(M) demand will be discussed on March 3 in Ernakulam, while the IUML demand will be addressed at the Kozhikode meeting on March 1. Mr. Ramachandran will be present at both the discussions.

The IUML was represented by P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP; K.P.A. Majeed and M.K. Muneer. Mr. Kunhalikutty said at the end of their meeting with the Congress leadership that Tuesday’s was only a preliminary round of discussion and the issues raised at today’s meeting would be discussed more elaborately.

K.M. Mani, Jose K. Mani, MP, and P. J. Joseph participated in the talks for KC(M). Johny Nelloor of Kerala Congress (Jacob) said that his party had demanded the Idukki seat. C.P. John of the CMP also participated in the discussions.