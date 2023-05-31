UDF sweeps byelections in Kannur

May 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KANNUR

The United Democratic Front (UDF) swept byelections in Kannur with a resounding victory in Pallipram division of the Kannur Corporation and Kakkoni ward of Cheruthazham panchayat.

For the Congress camp, the victory in Kakkoni ward is memorable as the party has won a seat in Cheruthazham after 25 years. U. Ramachandran of the Congress defeated CPI(M)‘s C. Karunakaran by a majority of 80 votes. While Mr. Ramachandran got 589 votes, Mr. Karunakaran managed to garner 509 votes.

In the earlier election, Mr. Ramachandran had lost to CPI(M)’s M. Krishnan for just one vote. The byelection was held in the ward following the death of Mr. Krishnan.

District Congress Committee president Martin George said that the victory in Cheruthazham is the beginning of CPI(M)’s fall. He said that it is the people’s verdict against Pinarayi Vijayan’s misrule.

Meanwhile, in the byelection at Pallipram division of Kannur Municipal Corporation, Indian Union Muslim League candidate A. Umaiba defeated T.V. Ruksana, an independent candidate, who stood for the election with the support of the Left Democratic Front.

Ms. Umaiba secured 1,015 votes, while Ms. Ruksana got 991 votes and the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shradha Raghavan managed to get 171 votes. The UDF candidate secured 314 votes more than in the previous election. The byelection was held in the division after IUML’s Dr. Sumayya resigned after securing a job abroad.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan addressed the victory of UDF in the ward as the recognition given by the people for the development work carried out in the Corporation.

IUML district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri said that the victory of the UDF is a warning by the people against the propaganda unleashed by the LDF against the Corporation, which is governed by the UDF.

