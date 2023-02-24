UDF supporting interventions by Central agencies in State affairs: Govindan

February 24, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of being opportunistic when it came to interventions by Central agencies.

Addressing the media during the Janakeeya Pradhirodha Yatra of the CPI(M) in Wayanad on Friday, Mr. Govindan said the Centre was trying to weaken the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State.

Though several agencies had attempted to trap the Chief Minister, they failed miserably, said Mr. Govindan. When the agencies were intervening in State affairs, UDF leaders were supporting them, he added.

When Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from his flight and arrested, he got interim bail on the intervention of the Supreme Court, said Mr. Govindan, adding that Congress leaders in Kerala were yet to realise the motive of Central agencies.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) longed for an India without Opposition, it tried to suppress the voice of the Opposition leaders, he alleged. While the LDF opposed the agencies’ interventions across the country, Congress leaders in the State welcomed them, he said.

Mr. Govindan said RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) leaders should reveal the topic of their recent talks to the public. He added that the government would not stop giving incentives to the poor, and that the distribution of welfare pension was under way.