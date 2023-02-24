ADVERTISEMENT

UDF supporting interventions by Central agencies in State affairs: Govindan

February 24, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of being opportunistic when it came to interventions by Central agencies.

Addressing the media during the Janakeeya Pradhirodha Yatra of the CPI(M) in Wayanad on Friday, Mr. Govindan said the Centre was trying to weaken the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State.

Though several agencies had attempted to trap the Chief Minister, they failed miserably, said Mr. Govindan. When the agencies were intervening in State affairs, UDF leaders were supporting them, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from his flight and arrested, he got interim bail on the intervention of the Supreme Court, said Mr. Govindan, adding that Congress leaders in Kerala were yet to realise the motive of Central agencies.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) longed for an India without Opposition, it tried to suppress the voice of the Opposition leaders, he alleged. While the LDF opposed the agencies’ interventions across the country, Congress leaders in the State welcomed them, he said.

Mr. Govindan said RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) leaders should reveal the topic of their recent talks to the public. He added that the government would not stop giving incentives to the poor, and that the distribution of welfare pension was under way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US