UDF strong enough to stand alone: Chandy

01 December 2020 23:55 IST

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said here on Tuesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was strong enough not to plump for electoral ties with anyone outside the front.

“We are confident of our strength. We are standing united. And we will make huge gains in this elections without anybody’s support from outside,” he said.

Mr. Chandy, however, said that the election would be an evaluation of both the government and the Opposition. According to him, if the LDF makes gains in the civic body elections, then it will indicate the failure of the Opposition in Kerala.

He said that the CPI(M) should make its stand clear and tell the people about the controversies shrouding the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).

He blamed the LDF for its stand towards local civic bodies. “The LDF has followed a policy of taking away the powers of the civic bodies. The Left governments have not given any more power to the civic bodies than what was given by the A.K. Antony-led UDF government. Rather, the LDF government has cut the powers of the local civic administration,” he said.