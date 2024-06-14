UDF stalling development projects in Kerala: Govindan  

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is creating obstacles for development projects in the State, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan has said. He was addressing the valedictory of the two-day EMS Smrithi Programme here on Friday.

“After the victory of the second Pinarayi government, the UDF realised that people vote for development. Then they took a narrow political decision that they will not allow any development to happen in the State. This is a politics of vested interest. This is the main challenge Kerala is facing now,“ he said.

“The revengeful attitude of the Centre towards the State makes things worse. We are not able to give our welfare pensions on time. Teacher salaries have been delayed,” he said.

There have been continuous allegations about the growing unemployment of educated people in the State. One should remember that no other State has such a high number of educated youths. We should be proud about it. Kerala can put an end to the issue like how we root out feudalism from our land. We need to focus on skill development, Mr. Govindan said.

Party cadres need not be discouraged or demoralised with the failure in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

“This is not the first time we lost a LS election. But we have not lost our cadre votes. We need to study about the lapses. The party should be able to stand with the people. We will rectify our mistakes,” the CPI(M) leader said.

It should be studied how the BJP could improve its vote share. How they turned Karuvannur issue in their favour. The ED and I-T department created a favourable ground for the BJP in Thrissur, he said . He called upon the party workers to learn from the failure and to work for the coming election.

Earlier Polit Bureau member Brind Karat, who spoke on ‘Democracy and dictatorship’ said: “In the last 10 years under Prime Minister Modi, what we sow was an outright assault on central parliament democracy. Before Modi, Parliament used to meet on an average 100 days a year. But under Modi, Parliament met just an average of 55 days. This shows how the democratic governance was downgraded.”

“Under the Modi rule the mechanism of all-party discussions was demolished. What we saw was a tyranny of Parliamentary majority. Before 2014, all bills used to be sent to a standing committee for scrutiny and discussion. In Mody days only 13 % of the bills were sent to standing committees. Earlier, there used to be a full-fledged discussion on Budget. In the last five years 80% of the budget was passed without discussion. In 2024, the entire budget was passed without any discussion,” she said.

The country has never witnessed a process, where power is concentrated from the States to the Centre and to an individual. Even the BJP as a party should think, even in the election manifesto, the name of the party is removed and given name of an individual, Ms. Karat said.

In these years we have seen the tilt towards dictatorship from democracy. However, the LS verdict has forced to slow down the tilt towards a stronger dictatorship. It is a moral victory of the people, she said.

Ms. Karat recalled EMS as a great Marxist revolutionary and thinker, who used his towering intellect for the cause of the working class in India and for the cause of socialism.