UDF stages walkout over Walayar case

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday walked out of the Assembly after Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan refused leave to adjourn the House business and discuss the issues relating to the shoddy prosecution of the sensational POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case registered in connection with the suspected suicide of two minor girls at Walayar in Palakkad.

The Speaker ruled that the adjournment petition initiated by Congress legislator V.T. Balram lacked any new or pressing content that warranted the suspension of the scheduled business of the House to discuss the case.

However, he allowed Mr. Balram time to raise the matter at the end of zero hour.

The MLA said new revelations pointed to a police-CPI(M) nexus to save party men who sexually exploited the children and drove them to take their own lives. He said the district Child Welfare Committee president, who defended the accused, had worked in tandem with police officers and CPI(M) activists to derail the case.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan replied that the government had little latitude to reinvestigate the case. It would appeal against the verdict in the High Court. And the State would also not oppose any demand for a CBI probe into the death of the girls.