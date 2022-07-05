UDF stages walkout over sewage plant issue

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walked out of the Assembly, accusing the government of riding rough shod over hundreds of residents by attempting to set up a sewage treatment plant in the densely populated Avilkode locality in Kozhikode.

Indian Union Muslim League leader M.K. Muneer had moved an adjournment motion on the issue. Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan said the plant would do the community good. Only a few radicals opposed the proposal. They were egging others to scuttle the plant.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Opposition supported the government’s effort to reduce sewage pollution. However, it opposed the government’s move to erect such plants in densely populated neighbourhoods by riding rough shod over the residents.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh rejected the motion.