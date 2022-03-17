UDF stages walkout alleging police excesses on protesters

CM’s assurance on peaceful handling of protests violated: Satheesan

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) walked out of the Assembly on Thursday alleging police excesses at Madapally, Changanassery, against people holding a protest against the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

Condemning the incident, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that the police acted brutally against the protesters, which included women and children. Women were dragged through the street, he said.

The assurance given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly during the discussion on the SilverLine project that protests would be handled in a peaceful manner had been violated, Mr. Satheesan said.

The Opposition would continue to fight against attempts to drown the protests against the SilverLine project in bloodbaths, he said. The Opposition announced the walkout towards the end of the day's sitting.

As the UDF members walked out shouting slogans, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Opposition of needlessly provoking violent protests against the rail project. All activities related to the project were being carried out peacefully, he claimed.

The project had not drawn large-scale protests, Mr. Vijayan said, blaming the Opposition for instigating violence against the police and blocking government officials, including the tahsildar. There was division even within the UDF regarding it. The UDF should not try to patch up differences within it through violence, he said.