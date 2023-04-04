UDF slams government move to host Kerala Loka Sabha regional conclave 

April 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has slammed the government’s purported move to hold a regional conference of the Kerala Loka Sabha, an assembly of representatives of expatriates from Kerala, in Saudi Arabia or the United States of America.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues were planning a foreign junket when the State faced a severe financial crisis. The government’s financial mismanagement, lax tax administration, mounting State debt and the special cess on fuel and liquor have subjected the public to acute austerity. The government has added insult to injury by asking the public to underwrite their “foreign jaunt”.

The UDF painted a grim picture of the State’s finances. The government has dipped into the consolidated fund of local bodies to meet daily expenses, including salary and pension disbursal. The cash-strapped Kerala State Farmer’s Debt Relief Commission (KSFDRC) has stopped accepting applications from distressed farmers. More than one lakh applications for debt relief remained unprocessed. Lakhs of farmers have faced debt recovery notices from banks, Mr. Satheesan said.

The government should urgently convene a State-Level Banking Committee (SLBC) meeting to pre-empt the forfeiture of debtors’ property and give farmers more time to redeem their dues. The government owed paddy farmers Rs 200 crore., he said.

The government aspired to paper over its failures by allocating ₹125 crore to embellish Mr. Vijayan’s public image under the guise of celebrating the Left Democratic Front government’s second anniversary. The UDF would expose the government’s bid to paper over its failures, he said.

The government has imposed an additional tax burden of ₹5,000 crore on the people. The power, water and fuel price hike has upended family budgets and caused inflation to spiral. Lakhs of citizens face recovery notices from banks seeking to forfeit their property in lieu of their debts, Mr. Satheesan said.

Nevertheless, Mr. Vijayan has turned a blind eye to the State’s woes and deployed State funds and machinery, including a Chief Secretary headed committee, to host the Kerala Loka Sabha extravagance on foreign soil at public expense, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the past conclave was an exercise in futility with no reciprocal benefits for the State.