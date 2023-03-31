UDF sit-in against neglect of LSGIs today

March 31, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST

All people’s representatives belonging to the United Democratic Front (UDF) will stage sit-in strikes at all local self- government institutions on Friday, from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m., in protest against the State government’s alleged neglect of LSGIs. The UDF has accused the government of making the LSGIs mere instruments for the implementation of the government’s arbitrary decisions, upsetting all basic principles of decentralised administration. The first lot of the Plan funds was allocated to the local bodies on April 8 last and the second lot on October 12. The third lot which was due in December last was later decided to be given out in three instalments. This is yet to be disbursed in full, which ensured that the local bodies were unable to spend it on development projects. Despite the serious delay in disbursing the Plan funds, the Government has now ordered local bodies to return unspent allocations to the State’s consolidated fund.

The UDF said that the Left Democratic Front government has ensured that decentralising power to the LSGIs has remained mainly on paper by choking off their financial lifelines.