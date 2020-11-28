UDF seeks police security for polling booths

KOCHI

28 November 2020 00:23 IST

Two UDF candidates in Vengad grama panchayat in Kannur district on Friday approached the Kerala High Court, seeking a directive to deploy sufficient police force, including CRPF personnel, and install web cameras in the polling booths of ward Nos 3 and 4 of the panchayat.

The petitions were filed by Jasleena and Hussain Vengad, UDF candidates in ward 3 and 4 respectively. They sought deployment of the forces and installation of web cameras in the polling booths in E.K. Nayanar Memorial Higher Secondary Schools in north and west and booths in Vengad Theru L.P. School.

The petitioners said the booths located in these two wards were sensitive. Booth capturing and threatening incidents were reported in these booths in all the past panchayat elections. It was CPI(M) workers who committed such acts. The miscreants would lie low in the areas and came out on the polling day to capture booths and threaten the voters.

The police were hand-in-glove with the CPI(M) workers. The UDF workers were in constant fear of attacks by the CPI(M) workers, they said.