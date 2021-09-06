UDF seeks more HS, UG seats in Malappuram

United Democratic Front (UDF) district chairman P.T. Ajaymohan demanded that the government increase the number of higher secondary and undergraduate seats in Malappuram district in tune with the demand.

He said the shortage of seats in higher secondary and undergraduate level was denying many in the district their chances for higher education.

“Students should have the option of selecting the programmes of their choice. This will be possible only if there are enough seats,” he said.

Mr. Ajaymohan said that Malappuram was witnessing a dearth of seats when higher secondary seats were lying vacant in southern districts.

The government should address the concerns of parents about the future of their children, he said.