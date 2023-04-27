UDF seeks judicial probe into automated traffic violation detection system

April 27, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition has demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged corruption centred around the ₹232-crore automated traffic offence detection system installed across the State by Keltron.

In back-to-back press conferences, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala sought to punch holes in Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s “clean chit” to Keltron and the government’s defence of “fly-by-night” operators contracted by the public sector unit to implement the traffic enforcement project.

Mr. Satheesan attempted to draw an equivalence between Keltron’s “corruption” and the SNC-Lavalin graft case that long dogged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Rajeeve had signalled to the investigating authorities to give the government a clean chit. He said Mr. Rajeeve decided on the case’s merit before the Industries Secretary and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau commenced their investigations.

Given Mr. Rajeeve’s diktat, the investigating authorities would unlikely step out of the government’s line. Hence, only a judicial inquiry would satisfy the public, he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s corruption seemed to follow a set pattern. The graft in infrastructure project implementations almost always benefitted politically influential Kannur-based cartels that operated paper companies to wangle lucrative government contracts.

He also questioned the network’s integrity and data security. He cautioned against vehicle ownership and traffic violation information mopped up by the artificial intelligence-driven surveillance systems spanning national and State highways and suburban roads from falling into the hands of private profiteers.

Mr. Chennithala tied the alleged corruption to the highest levels of the State’s political executive. He said the Cabinet overruled the Finance department’s repeated objections to the project. The government green-flagged the scheme, overlooking the cautionary red flags raised by various agencies.

Mr. Chennithala said the Motor Vehicles Department contracted Keltron to execute the project. Keltron, in turn, hired a company with questionable expertise to implement the scheme.

He alleged the firm subcontracted the multi-crore work to other firms with scarce expertise in the field. None of the firms involved in the project were original equipment manufacturers. In violation of various government contract guidelines, the firms entered into joint project execution agreements to “share the spoils”.

Mr. Chennithala released a cache of documents to prove the UDF’s case against the government. He said the government shied away from answering the queries raised by the Opposition.

He said Keltron had “strangely” pleaded that it was unaware of any subcontracts. Mr. Chennithala said Keltron, as the Project Monitoring Cell, overstepped its official responsibility by entering into the purchase of the projects’ pricey components.

He pointed out an alleged discrepancy between the price of surveillance cameras quoted by the contractor and its cost in the open global market. “The firm exaggerated the price of the systems’ components to squeeze profits,” Mr. Chennithala alleged.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan said Mr. Rajeeve clarified that the government’s hands were clean. The government had ordered a Vigilance inquiry. The Industries Secretary had opened a parallel departmental investigation.