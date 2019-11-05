UDF seeks explanation from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Chief Secretary’s statement on Maoists

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose’s statement that Maoists have no “human rights and privileges” as normal citizens snowballed into a stormy political controversy on Tuesday with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the floor of the Assembly.

Mr. Jose had written in a newspaper article under his byline “there is no rationale in stating that Maoists who indulge in armed conflict have got the same human rights and privileges as normal citizens”.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala took strong exception to Mr. Jose’s opinion, saying the Chief Secretary had rejected Article 21 of the Constitution, which offered citizens protection against the tyranny of the state.

The fundamental right shielded citizens from deprivation of life and infringement of personal freedom, except according to the procedure established by law.

Mr. Chennithala asked Mr. Vijayan whether he subscribed to the view of the Chief Secretary. “Has Kerala government declared an emergency in the State and suspended fundamental rights of citizens,” he asked.

Mr. Vijayan said he had not read the article and would examine it. He reiterated Mr. Jose’s view that the four Maoists were killed in retaliatory fire by police commandos.

He scoffed at reports that the police had fired upon Maoists arbitrarily when they were having food. The CM said the police commandos had come under fire from Maoists during a jungle patrol and they had fired back in self-defence.

Mr. Jose also argued, “terrorists appear in many shapes and forms amongst us”. They work in urban areas and their “benign and human face” hide their “vicious plotting,” he said.

The Opposition portrayed Mr. Jose’s comment as an indirect justification of the contentious arrest of the two CPI(M) workers, both students, in Kozhikode under the draconian provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act . The police had come under severe criticism from civil society, members of the ruling CPI(M) and the UDF for the “unjustifiable arrests”.

Mr. Jose’s article appeared on a day when the CPI, a dominant partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), submitted a damning report to Mr. Vijayan criticising the police for having “overstepped their constitutional bounds and violated coalition policy” by killing four Maoists in “cold blood” in Attapadi forests in Palakkad last week.

A fact-finding team of CPI leaders and legislators had on Friday visited the “encounter spot”. They had handed over the report to Mr. Vijayan at his chamber in the Assembly.