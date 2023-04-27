ADVERTISEMENT

UDF secretariat siege on May 20

April 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would lay siege to the Secretariat on May 20 to mark the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) disposition’s “disastrous” second year in power.

UDF convenor M. M. Hassan said thousands of Opposition activists would surround the government’s nerve centre to highlight the government’s “tax robbery”. He said the government upended household budgets by hiking the levy on fuel. It also increased water and power tariffs and building taxes.

The LDF has exacerbated the cost of living crisis and caused inflation to spiral. Its market interventions to stabilise the prices of essential commodities have failed to yield any tangible result.

The UDF would publish a “chargesheet” against the government, detailing the administration’s wrongdoings and entrenched corruption. UDF leaders would hold similar protests across the State in the run-up to the government’s second anniversary. The UDF also demanded that the government repair the server disruption that has stalled the State’s public distribution system.

The UDF meeting also weighed the current political situation. It stressed the need to strengthen the UDF’s election machinery from the block level upwards.

CONNECT WITH US