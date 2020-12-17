UDF scores in municipalities

The United Democratic Front (UDF), which had a tough ride in the 2020 local body elections, managed to put up a good show in the municipalities.
As per the State Election Commission updates, the UDF won 45 of the 86 municipalities to which elections were held, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) won in 35. The UDF has improved its tally from 41 seats in 2015, while LDF numbers fell from 44 to 35. The BJP-led NDA retained the Palakkad municipality and wrested the Pandalam municipality in Pathanamthitta district.
The LDF led in the four municipalities in Thiruvananthapuram district. The BJP significantly improved its tally in Varkala, where it came second, pushing UDF to a distant third.
In Kollam, the LDF dominated, winning Karunagapally, Kottarakara and Punalur while the UDF won Paravoor. In Pathanamthitta, the UDF won in the Adoor, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla municipalities, but Pandalam fell to the BJP-led NDA.
