ADVERTISEMENT

UDF-RMP campaign in Vadakara today

Published - May 11, 2024 07:45 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the public campaign organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) at Kottaparamba ground in Vadakara at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday. The campaign is against the alleged communalism of the CPI(M). Former Union Minister Mullappally Ramachandran, Indian Union Muslim League State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, UDF candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency and MLA Shafi Parambil, District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, and RMP State secretary N. Venu are expected to participate, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US