UDF-RMP campaign in Vadakara today

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the public campaign organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) at Kottaparamba ground in Vadakara at 4.30 p.m. on Saturday. The campaign is against the alleged communalism of the CPI(M). Former Union Minister Mullappally Ramachandran, Indian Union Muslim League State general secretary P.M.A. Salam, UDF candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency and MLA Shafi Parambil, District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, and RMP State secretary N. Venu are expected to participate, according to a press release.