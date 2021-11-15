UDF returns to power in Kottayam municipality

An indisposed member of LDF could not vote, giving the UDF a majority of one vote

Just over 50 days after its ouster through a no confidence motion, the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday returned to power in the Kottayam municipality.

In the election at the municipal council here, previous chairperson Bincy Sebastian got 22 votes while Sheeja Anil of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) got 21 votes. Reeba Varkey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, got eight votes.

With none of the candidates obtaining the minimum number of votes required, another round of election was held after excluding the candidate who had received the least number of votes. The UDF candidate, who led by one vote in the second round, was declared the winner.

Though the LDF has 22 members in the council, one of its members, T.N. Manoj, could not attend the election due to ill-health.

Case in Erattupetta

The victory on Monday, which comes on the heels of a similar triumph in Erattupetta last month, serves as a morale booster to the UDF. Soon after its ouster from power in both the municipalities, the Congress-led coalition had launched a hard-hitting campaign accusing the LDF of joining forces with the communal forces.

Caught on the back foot, the Left coalition immediately decided against staking claim to the chairperson’s post in both the civic bodies.

Draw of lots

After the local body elections last year, the UDF had come to power in Kottayam municipality through a draw of lots. But in September, the LDF had successfully moved a no trust motion against Ms. Sebastian, which received votes by all eight BJP councillors in the civic body.