UDF resolution in district panchayat rejected by one vote

KASARAGOD

28 June 2021 22:42 IST

Motion moved against appointment given to wives of Periya twin murder accused in hospital

A motion moved by the United Democratic Front against giving jobs to the wives of the accused in the Periya twin murder case in the district hospital, which is under the district panchayat, was rejected by one vote.

While the ruling party got 12 votes against the resolution, including eight district panchayat members and four block panchayat members, the opposition managed to get only 11 votes in favour, which included seven UDF district panchayat members, two block panchayat presidents and two BJP members.

In the 17-member district panchayat, the Left Front has eight members, the UDF seven and the BJP two. Four of the six blocks are ruled by the LDF and two by the UDF. Though the BJP opposed the appointment, it was expected that they would abstain. But in the unexpected turn of event, they favoured the UDF.

The hospital management committee headed by district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan had appointed the wives of three accused persons in the twin murder case. The convener of the committee is the District Hospital Superintendent. They were given a job in the cleaning department at a salary of ₹420 per day.

It is understood that the UDF is mulling moving the court against the illegal appointment.