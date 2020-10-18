UDF reconstitutes district committees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2020 19:56 IST

Overhaul with an eye on local body polls

With an eye on the local body elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday reconstituted its district committees in the State.

P.K. Venugopal will be the chairman of the Thiruvananthapuram district committee and Beemapally Rasheed will be the convener.

Advertising

Advertising

The chairpersons and conveners respectively in the rest of the districts are Kollam K.C. Rajan and Rajendra Prasad, Alappuzha Shaji Mohan and convener to be announced later, Pathanamitta M. Shamsudeen and Victor Thomas, Kottayam Mons Joseph and Johny Sebastian, Idukki S. Ashokan and N.J. Jacob, Ernakulam Dominic Presentation and Shibu Thekkumpuram, Thrissur Joseph Chalissery and K.R. Girijan, Palakkad chairperson to be announced later and Kalathil Abdullah, Malappuram P.T. Ajaymohan and U.A. Latheef, Kozhikode K. Balanarayanan and M.M. Razaq, Wayanad P.P.A. Kareem and N.D. Appachan, Kannur P.T.Mathew and Abdul Khader Moulavi, Kasaragod C.T. Muhammed Ali and A.Govindan Nair.

Although strengthening of the apparatus ahead of the local body elections was one of the reasons for the revamping of the UDF committees, it was taken up immediately across the board following the vacancies that cropped up in central Kerala after the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani announced its exit from the front last week.

The Kasaragod district committee was left without a chairman after UDF constituent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) removed M.C. Kamaruddin after his name cropped up in a jewellery deposit scam.