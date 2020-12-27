Kerala

UDF rebel to helm Thrissur Corpn.

M.K. Varghese  

The LDF cemented an understanding with UDF rebel candidate M.K. Varghese to make him the Thrissur Mayor and retain power in the Thrissur Corporation.

Mr. Varghese will be the Mayor for two years. Rajashree Gopan, the CPI(M) councillor representing Ramavarmapuram division, would be the Deputy Mayor, said A.M. Varghese, the district secretary of the CPI(M).

Including the UDF rebel candidate, the LDF will have the support of 25 members in the council. The UDF has 23 members, and the BJP six. The election to the Pulluvazhi division of the Corporation was postponed.

