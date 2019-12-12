UDF raises pitch for medical college in Wayanad district

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Wayanad district committee is gearing up to launch a series of agitations raising a slew of demands including the establishment of the proposed government medical college at Madakkimala in the district.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, UDF Wayanad district committee convenor N.D. Appachan said the Chandraprabha Trust had handed over 50 acres at Madakkimala a few years ago for the project, and that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had laid the foundation stone in 2015. The successive LDF government also allocated ₹10 crore for the project in its 2018-19 Budget, besides constructing a road to the proposed site at a cost of ₹1 crore, he added.

Now, the government is preparing to acquire a private estate for the purpose at Chundale in the district by paying a huge amount, he alleged. All districts, except Wayanad, have medical colleges, and people from the district are forced to travel nearly 88 km to get expert medical care at the nearest medical college, which is in Kozhikode. Hence, the government should complete the project at Madakkimala on a war footing, he said.

The UDF will take out a march and stage a dharna in front of the collectorate here on Thursday. Mr. Appachan warned of intensifying the protest if the government failed to go ahead with the project.

Forward Block national secretary G. Devarajan will inaugurate the march at 10 a.m.

The UDF will also raise demands including waiver of agricultural loans availed by farmers; adoption of steps to lift night traffic ban on the Bandipur part of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National highway 766; steps to provide pending wages to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and provision of sufficient compensation to farmers for loss of crops in wildlife attacks.