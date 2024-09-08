UDF questions ruling front’s anti-Sangh Parivar stance

An alleged clandestine meeting between a top law enforcer and an apex Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) apparatchik in 2023 has seemingly come in handy for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition to stir public scepticism about the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s stated anti-Sangh Parivar position, foment an ideological fissure in the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and retard the ruling front’s standing among minorities, chiefly Muslims.

Notably, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Sunday dared the government to deny his politically explosive accusation that Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, had clandestinely met RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s behest.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the meeting paved the way for the BJP’s win in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He alleged that the police, under Mr. Ajith Kumar’s watch, scuttled the Thrissur Pooram to stoke Hindu majoritarian resentment, which advantaged the BJP candidate, Suresh Gopi. Mr. Satheesan said it was suspicious that the government allowed Mr. Ajith Kumar to hold high office despite the Special Branch flagging the “clandestine meeting”.

CPI stance

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty weighed in by asking Mr. Vijayan to break his silence. Worryingly for the CPI(M), the Communist Party of India (CPI) also expressed reservations about the purported meeting, which has arguably caught the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the eye of a political storm.

CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said the meeting, if it occurred, went against the LDF’s policy and sought an official explanation. The CPI also echoed the UDF’s sentiment that the police worked overtime to derail the Pooram and demanded the government release the committee report that probed the “disruption.”

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told reporters in Kannur that an individual officer’s tete-a-tete with an RSS leader had no bearing on the party’s approach to the Sangh Parivar.

Vote share figures

Mr. Govindan accused Mr. Satheesan of spreading a lie. He pointed out that Congress’s vote share in the Thrissur Lok Sabha elections plummeted by 86,000 ballots while LDF increased its vote share by 16,000. “Congress votes flowed to the BJP,” he said.

The UDF has also capitalised on LDF independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s railings against the police to assail the government.

The CPI(M) has adopted a dualistic approach to the issue. Mr. Govindan said the government would examine Mr. Anvar’s accusations against the police. At the same time, the party would weigh the political issues raised by the MLA, including the latter’s take on the functioning of Mr. Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi.

