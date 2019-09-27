UDF puts up a brave front

The United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders put up a brave front in their reactions to the defeat suffered by the Kerala Congress(M) in the Pala Assembly byelection, with each one of them maintaining that the set back was only temporary and the impact was restricted to only that constituency.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala came out with a terse statement claiming that the verdict was not against the UDF, but only a timely warning by the electorate which supported it. He said the UDF would conduct a detailed examination of the reasons that led to the defeat and try to correct its course.

The LDF did not have any reason to rejoice in this victory because the political trend witnessed in the Lok Sabha was still current and would be fully reflected in the five Assembly byelections to be held next month.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, while accepting the verdict, sought to put the blame on the Kerala Congress(M) leaders who carried their internal power struggle right up to polling day.

The Congress and the UDF did its best to settle the differences among that party leaders. All senior leaders and workers of the UDF put their heart and soul into the campaign and they needed to be congratulated for their work.

In reply to a question, he said the Pala verdict would not have any impact on the bye-elections to the other five Assembly seats.

Former KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, however, had a different take on the verdict. He said that to some extent the verdict reflected the indifference of the electorate to the political situation prevailing in the State. It was also a strong warning to the UDF for a change in functioning styles and attitude of the leadership.