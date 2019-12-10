UDF plans White Paper on State finances

The UDF will bring out a White Paper on the financial extravaganza and corruption by the LDF government on December 13, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said.

Interacting with the media persons here on Tuesday, he said Kerala had not witnessed such a serious financial crisis ever before. “Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac is a total failure. The treasuries are on the verge of closure. There are no steps to collect tax arrears. There is no step to control unnecessary expenses. The KIIFB has become a centre of corruption,” he said.

The money for developing basic facilities in educational institutions had been utilised to send college union chairpersons to London, he alleged. Why should the Chief Minster go to Japan to sign a contract with the universities there. The registrars of universities could sign the accord.

The State had not been benefited by any of the foreign trips of the Chief minister, Mr. Chennithala alleged.

The Vigilance had become a ‘dead parrot’ from the ‘caged parrot,’ he said.

The UDF will organise Secratariat and collectorate marches on December 12 against the financial mismanagement and corruption of the LDF government, he said.