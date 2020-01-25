UDF plans resolution to recall Governor

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has sought the permission of Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to introduce a resolution in the Assembly urging the President to recall Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for ‘violating’ all democratic principles and ‘publicly questioning’ the pride of the Assembly which passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday that the Governor had crossed a line by terming the resolution ‘illegal and against the Constitution.’ The Assembly has every right to air an opinion on any Central legislation as it is emblematic of the collective will of the people.

Mr. Khan should have communicated his dissent in writing to the Assembly rather than ‘standing in front of a mike and belittling the House,’ he said.

The Opposition challenged the government to support the resolution at the potential risk of precipitating a Constitutional crisis. The UDF’s move could present a legal and political minefield for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and raise questions about its resolve in countering the alleged trespass against the secular spirit of the Constitution.

Mr. Chennithala sought permission to introduce a substantive motion under Rule 284 (5) of the legislative business. The proposal is widely viewed as part of a procedure for impeachment of persons who hold high office.

Governor’s response

However, the Governor appears unfazed. He told reporters that he welcomed the move. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I am the constitutional head of the State. It is my duty to advice, counsel, encourage and warn the government. It is part of my duty as per the Constitution and as interpreted by the Supreme Court,” he told media on the sidelines of a programme here.

On reports that the Governor had expressed discontent over the reported mention of the anti-CAA resolution passed by the Assembly in the policy address to be read out by him on the first day of the budget session, Mr. Khan said he had just informed the government on how to ‘improve the content of the documents’ submitted to him.

The Speaker said he viewed the Opposition’s proposal with utmost gravity. He was likely to seek legal opinion in the matter and send the case to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) for consideration.