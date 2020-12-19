UDF partners drive Congress into a corner over poll debacle

Partners feel faltering campaign caused UDF substantial losses

Coalition partners reportedly drove the Congress into a corner on Saturday on the charge of conducting a faltering campaign that caused the United Democratic Front (UDF) substantial, but arguably preventable, losses in the local body polls.

The UDF leaders who met here to examine the election debacle overwhelmingly felt that the Congress had not recognised the last-minute tactical changes made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) during the campaign.

For one, the LDF had tactfully withdrawn Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from the active poll scene after he became a magnet for Opposition attacks. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also cut a low profile to make his office appear less of a target for rival parties.

The LDF had seized the initiative early by on-the-ground organising that the Congress could not match. IUML fared better in North Kerala.

The LDF recruited anganwadi, kudumbhashree and Asha workers along with COVID-19 volunteers to campaign for LDF candidates, especially women. The Congress could not harness the advantage of such outfits which had built trust over time within their respective communities.

Moreover, the LDF deployed an estimated 2,500 Independent candidates to dilute the anti-government sentiment ratcheted up by the Opposition. LDF workers marked their presence at ration and food kit distribution centres. They led community kitchens.

The UDF partners also blamed the Congress for ill-informed candidate selection, which seemed guided more by the compulsion to appease local group satraps than by the winnability factor.

The Congress reportedly drew flak for delaying the announcement of scores of candidatures till the penultimate day of filing of nominations, thus ceding an early-bird advantage to the LDF.

The UDF leaders also reportedly sought the intervention of the Central leadership of the Congress to “rebuild” the party’s bridges with various social organisations.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Mons Joseph, MLA, claimed there was no centring of “Kerala Congress” votes in favour of the LDF as claimed by Jose. K. Mani.

He argued that Mr. Mani had lost votes in Idukki and Kottayam. His seat share in Pala fell from 17 to nine. Mr. Mani also lost three panchayats and several municipalities to the UDF.

IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty said the Congress could not effectively spotlight the LDF’s “tie-up” with the SDPI in 62 panchayats. The UDF will convene again on June 9.