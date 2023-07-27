HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF ousted from power in Changanassery after LDF’s no-confidence motion

Infighting within UDF triggered motion, Congress councillor accused leadership of cheating & provoking Independents

July 27, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) lost power in the Changanassery municipality after the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Thursday successfully moved a no-confidence motion against chairperson Sandhya Manoj.

The no-confidence motion received 19 votes including those by two Congress councillors and an Independent who had earlier sided with the ruling coalition. The UDF and the BJP abstained from the proceedings.

Though the district Congress leadership had issued a whip to its members in the civic body, two Congress members, Raju Chacko of Ward 17 and Babu Thomas of Ward 33, took part in the proceedings. Independent member Beena Joby, who was supposed to take over the chairperson’s post as per a power-sharing agreement in the UDF, also voted in favour of the motion.

In the 37-member Council, the UDF had enjoyed the support of 18 members including three Independents while the LDF has 16 members. The remaining three members belonged to the BJP.

As per an understanding within the UDF shortly after the local body elections in December 2020, Ms. Manoj, also an Independent member, was supposed to hold the post for 20 months till August 28, 2022, before handing it over to Ms. Joby. Ms. Joby, in turn, would have handed over power to Shiny Shaji, a Congress councillor. Ms. Manoj, however, refused to step down on the expiry of her term, triggering an infighting within the UDF. Cashing in on the situation, the LDF moved the motion and pulled down the ruling coalition from power.

The development on Thursday, meanwhile, laid bare the raging dispute within the Congress with a couple of its members coming out in the open against the leadership. In a social media post, Raju Kelammattu, a Congress councillor, accused the party leadership of failing its workers.

“The leaders who cheated Beena Joby by delaying the power-sharing agreement for over ten months maintained an arrogant attitude towards the Congress councillors even at the time of the motion,” he wrote.

Party sources, meanwhile, also accused the leadership of unnecessarily provoking the Independents by circulating the party whip through various chat groups.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.