UDF opposes Kerala govt. plan to acquire land for coastal highway

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition appeared poised to open a new battlefront against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government by raising the spectre that the proposed coastal highway project could displace lakhs of fisher families and upend their livelihoods.

At a joint press conference here on Friday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John warned that the 620-km proposed road, which runs parallel to the Arabian Sea from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, would cause more disruption and social restiveness than K-Rail, the LDF’s flagship semi-high-speed railway project that ground to a halt following widespread and often violent public opposition.

‘Arbitrary move’

The UDF had constituted a team under Mr. John to assess the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project’s social, economic, and environmental viability. Mr. John said the government had initiated land acquisition for the scheme without preparing a detailed project report (DPR). He said proximity to the coast had always been a lifeline for fishers.

“Moving fishers inland is tantamount to erasing their livelihood means,” Mr John said. He alleged that the government’s arbitrary move to freeze a large swath of the coast violated the the right of landowners to receive fair compensation, rehabilitation and resettlement. Mr. John said Kerala faced the dire threat of coastal erosion. Investing in a wide road with a cycle path on its perimeter within the upper swash limit of waves defied logic.

Coastal erosion chances

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF was not against development. However, the front would not allow the LDF government to make ordinary working-class families homeless in the name of big-ticket development. He said 63% of the proposed highway passed through high-risk coastal erosion localities. Moreover, the construction of the road would impede natural drainage into the Arabian Sea and exacerbate flooding during monsoon.

Mr. Satheesan said the government recklessly embarked on the project without conducting a scientific and independent social, economic, and environmental study. The government’s rehabilitation promises rang hollow. It had attempted to sever the umbilical link between anglers and the sea in the name of development and tourism. The government’s proposed compensation for fishers’ land was inadequate.

On waterway scheme

Mr. Satheesan said the government had spent crores on the national waterway scheme, which remained a non-starter. Robust water connectivity between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod would boost tourism and render freight movement cheap. It would free the State’s roads from truck traffic and reduce pollution.

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF would submit the study findings to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “His response will calibrate UDF’s future course of action on an emotive issue central to the life of fishers in Kerala,” he said.

