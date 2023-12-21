UDF opposed to politicisation of universities, says Hassan

December 21, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Kozhikode

The United Democratic Front (UDF) is opposed to politicisation of universities in Kerala, its convener M.M. Hassan has said.

He told the media on Wednesday that the UDF was against the alleged “saffronisation” of higher educational institutions by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as their Chancellor, and also their “Marxistisation” by the ruling Left Democratic Front. Asked about Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran’s reported statement that there was nothing wrong in nominating good persons from the Sangh Parivar to university Senates, the UDF convener said he was not aware of it.

Mr. Hassan claimed that the ongoing tussle between the government and the Governor was aimed at fooling the people. It had happened earlier as well. “Now, the government wants the Centre to recall the Governor. When the UDF had sought his recall in 2020 after Mr. Khan supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the LDF opposed it. But whenever the government faces a crisis, they are seen fighting with each other again,” he said. Mr. Hassan said it would be followed by a compromise soon. “It is learnt that the Governor has invited the Ministers for Christmas celebrations. Another round of truce is expected,” Mr. Hassan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the evening, Mr. Hassan participated in a ‘Vicharana Sadas’ organised by the Kozhikode district UDF committee against the ‘Navakerala Sadas’ public outreach programme of the government, at the Muthalakkulam Ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.